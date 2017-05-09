I don’t mind if we have a Lodha Panel for National Sports Federations, says Sushil Kumar

Sushil Kumar is India’s lone double Olympic medallist. (Source: Express photo) Sushil Kumar is India’s lone double Olympic medallist. (Source: Express photo)

Olympian Sushil Kumar has claimed that panels similar to one headed by Justice RM Lodha to clean up the BCCI mess, is required to bring in more accountability and transparency in the functioning of National Sports Federations (NSF).

“I don’t mind if we have a Lodha Panel for all National Sports Federation (NSFs). It will only help increase the accountability and transparency of the associations. The coaches need to be accountable. We are in need of qualified coaches,” Sushil said during a sports conclave event.

Also present at the event was RSPB secretary Rekha Yadav who agreed with Kumar and said,”Much maligned that the BCCI is, one has to admit that they have put in a nice system in place.”

Five-time World Champion MC Mary Kom also spoke about the lack of qualified support staff and said,”I remember once we had a boxing coach. After a few days, I made some enquiries about his credentials and found out that he has got his NIS degree in basketball or football. And that man later got Dronacharya award also.” “We have seen doctors who would give you tablets to cure a headache if you have a heel injury. There have been times when I haven’t had a masseur,” said Mary Kom.

Meanwhile, gymnast Dipa Karmakar’s coach Bisweswar Nandi said,”For the last four years, we have not had any National Gymnastics Championship because there are two associations claiming to represent Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI). Who is responsible for this? Thanks to SAI that we still get proper training facilities,” said Nandi.

Furthermore, India’s former football captain Bhaichung Bhutia feels that while franchise-based private leagues are welcome, there is a question mark about their contribution to the development of sport at the grassroots level.

“Kolkata Knight Riders is a popular franchise but what is their contribution to development of cricket at the grassroots?” he asked.

