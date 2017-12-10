If someone misbehaves, slap them on their face: Babita Phogat on Zaira Wasim alleged molestation

Babita Phogat extended support to Zaira Wasim on the alleged molestation incident. Babita Phogat extended support to Zaira Wasim on the alleged molestation incident.

Commonwealth Gold medal winning freestyle wrestler Babita Phogat on Sunday voiced her support to Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim after she complained of being molested by a middle-aged man on a flight from Delhi to Mumbai. In a tweet, the athlete appealed to all the women to become stronger. Phogat also recorded a video in which she described the man responsible for the act as a darinda (monster).

Speaking in the video, Phogat said that she was deeply hurt after reading about the incident when she woke up. She added that she is calling the man responsible as a “darinda” because a good human being will never harm a woman. “I am calling him a darinda because a good human being will never behave in such a manner,” she said.

The 2014 Glasgow CWG Gold medal winning athlete further questioned the society for not taking action against such individuals. “I want to question where is the society moving towards… we need to expose such people,” she said.

Speaking to women, Babita said that the women need to become stronger and more aware in light of such incidents. “If someone is misbehaving with you, give a tight slap on their face. They will never dare to repeat their actions again,” she said.

Speaking directly to Zaira, who portrayed the character of Babita’s sister Geeta Phogat in Dangal, she said, “Zaira… You don’t need to be afraid of anyone, just be “dhaakad” in real life as well.”

Earlier, the National award-winning actress recounted her experience in an Instagram live video in which she said that no one from the crew came to her aid after she complained about the incident.

“I just landed, the whole irony of this that I yelled… and this is not done… this is not how you should be treated or made to feel… this is terrible. This is how they will take care of girls? No one will help us if we don’t decide to help ourselves and that is the worst thing,” she said.

The incident immediately caught the attention of authorities as Maharashtra State Commission for Women’s (MSCW) chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar ordered a detailed enquiry into the incident from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also expressed her shock on the incident. “Any harassment/crime against women shld (should) be dealt with swiftly & (and) effectively.As a mother of 2 (two) daughters I am appalled at what happened with @zairawasimz. Hope relevant authorities take strict action,” Mufti wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a woman police official was also sent to the Mumbai hotel where the actor was put up to record her statement. Later, Mumbai police registered an FIR and a case was registered against unknown person under section 354 and POCSO act as the actress is a minor.

