I am not taking anything easy against Ernest Amuzu, says Vijender Singh

Indian boxer Vijender Singh is not taking anything for granted before he defends his WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental titles against Ghana’s Ernest Amuzu in Jaipur on Saturday. While his form has been anything but impressive, with nine consecutive wins, Vijender is no mood to take things lightly because he knows that lower ranked boxers can spring a surprise on their day.

“It is a matter of just one good punch and the bout is decided. Many a time we have seen that lower-ranked boxers defeat their much higher-rated rivals. I am not taking anything easy,” PTI quoted Vijender saying.

“It is often said that everything is fair in love and war this bout is also like a war. If his morale is down I would be happy,” he added.

The Indian lad also commented on a possible fight with British star Amir Khan and said, “I have heard enough of challenges he has been throwing to me. I feel we should now face each other. I am willing to take him on and would like to fight against him next year.”

While Vijender is bearing a cautious approach to his bout, Ernest Amuzu has already revealed his intentions of smashing his opponent to a pulp.

“In fact, I will tell you what I will do to him, I will smash him to the body to loosen him up and then a right hand to knock him out, just watch me on 23rd December,” PTI had quoted him saying.

“I am an experienced fighter in the professional circuit than Vijender. He has never, never met any experienced and tough boxer like me and he will realise what it is like facing a real professional boxer in Jaipur,” Amuzu added.

