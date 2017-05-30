I am extremely delighted to win the gold medal in fencing, says Bhavani Devi

Bhavani Devi, who hails from Chennai, defeated Great Britain’s Sarah Jane Hampson 15-13. Bhavani Devi, who hails from Chennai, defeated Great Britain’s Sarah Jane Hampson 15-13.

Indian fencer C A Bhavani Devi recently struck gold in the Turnoi Satellite Fencing Championship at Reykjavik (Iceland). Bhavani Devi, who hails from Chennai, defeated Great Britain’s Sarah Jane Hampson 15-13. With this win, Bhavani Devi has also become the first Indian to win a gold medal in an international fencing event. She had previously won a silver medal.

“I am extremely delighted with this medal. It means a lot to me considering it is my third attempt at a Satellite Tournament. It was a tough route to the final, beating Chile in the quarter-finals and Great Britain in the semi-finals was not an easy task. I am glad to have overcome this barrier and won the gold,” she said.

“ I would like to thank my coach Sagar Lagu who has set me up to reach the international level and succeed and my Italian coach Nicola Zanotti who has stuck by my corner over the past year and a half. The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu has been extremely helpful and so has the Sports Ministry and the Fencing Association of India. I would also like to thank the GoSports Foundation who have taken care of my sporting needs and supported me whenever I needed them,” she added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd