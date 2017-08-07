Hunger for success key to 100m gold win, says Tori Bowie

Tori Bowie was considered by many as a better fit for the 200 metres race. (Source: AP) Tori Bowie was considered by many as a better fit for the 200 metres race. (Source: AP)

American Tori Bowie believes her desire to win played a significant part in her well-timed dip at the finish line to claim the women’s 100 metres world championship gold on Sunday.

The momentum of 26-year-old Bowie’s dip sent her sprawling onto the track but she had done enough to edge past Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou by one hundredth of a second.

“When I saw it pop up on the board and it was all confirmed, I thought, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe this just happened’,” Bowie told reporters.

“I don’t know where the finish (the dive) comes from. I guess just hunger, determination, I’m motivated, I want it.

“That’s the best part of my race, the last 40 meters. I’m currently still working on the beginning. It’s slowly getting better. I’m thankful with the slow progress.”

Bowie, who finished in 10.85 seconds, went one better than her silver medal at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro last year.

Bowie was considered by many as a better fit for the 200 metres race but she insisted on focusing on the shorter distance in London.

“I bet I’m the only person in the world that thought I could come out here and win the 100 meters tonight,” Bowie added.

“I think the rest of the world was telling me, why are you choosing the 100 over the 200? This is how I’m feeling, this is the event I want to be the world champion in and it happened tonight.”

