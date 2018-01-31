Humbled to receive doctorate from Calicut University, says PT Usha

PT Usha receiving D. Litt at Calicut University. (P.T. Usha Twitter) PT Usha receiving D. Litt at Calicut University. (P.T. Usha Twitter)

P.T. Usha said that she felt pleased and humbled to receive doctorate – Doctor of Letters (D. Litt) – from Calicut University by Kerala Governor and University Chancellor P. Sathasivam on Monday.

The honorary degree was received by the ‘Payyoli Express’ four years after it was announced. The 53-year old celebrated the development with her fans on Twitter by posting a picture of the occasion and saying, “It was an honour to receive the doctorate – Doctor of Letters (D. Litt) from Calicut University. Thank you, I’m very pleased and humbled. Sharing my joy with you.”

It was an honour to receive the doctorate – Doctor of Letters (D. Litt) from Calicut University. Thank you, I’m very pleased and humbled. Sharing my joy with you. pic.twitter.com/OrWSmi6CdQ — P.T. Usha (@PTUshaOfficial) 30 January 2018

The Queen of Indian track and field Usha’s journey as a celebrated athlete began when she was 16-years old when she became the youngest sprinter to compete in the 1980 Moscow Olympics. Now an employee of the Indian Railways, Usha went on to represent the country at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles as well as the 1988 event in Seoul. She has won numerous national and international awards and now runs the PT Usha School of Athletics in her hometown Kozhikode.

Usha, who was named sportsperson of the century and the sports woman of the millennium by the Indian Olympic Association, continues to have the honour of being the Indian with the most international track and field medals.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd