How the Great Khali had to leave his education at Class II because of the Rs 2.5 fees

Dalip Singh Rana, better known by his ring name The Great Khali revealed in his autobiography that he had left schooling before he finished class II because his family could not afford the Rs 2.50 school fees.

Rana’s autobiography, ‘The Man who became the Great Khali’ was released recently. The book is the story of how Rana overcame his struggles with his health and poverty in his growing up years to go on to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

“It was the summer of 1979,” he writes in the book, “the monsoon was awaited and there wasn’t any money left for the fees since the crops had dried out. Almost a month had passed since I moved to class II and the principal was accosting me on a daily basis for not paying the school fees. Then one day, my class teacher abused me in front of the entire class. The other students sneered at me and made fun of me. My schooling ended forever and so did my education. My mind was inclined to work and to support my parents.”

Rana’s autobiography was written with help from Vinit K. Bansal. He also disclosed that his first real job was as a bodyguard of a businessman who owned a number of restaurants in Shimla. He used to receive a salary of Rs 1,500 a month along with food and lodging expenses.

The Great Khali, since quitting WWE, has gone on to star in guest roles in Bollywood and Hollywood films.

