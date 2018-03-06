Hope Punjab govt gives me DSP post, says wrestler Navjot Kaur

Wrestler Navjot Kaur in Amritsar Monday. (Rana Simranjit Singh) Wrestler Navjot Kaur in Amritsar Monday. (Rana Simranjit Singh)

Wrestler Navjot Kaur, the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championship, reached her home district, Tarn Taran, Monday to a grand welcome. It was, however, not enough to erase the memories of her days of struggle. She had a clear request to the Punjab government. “I have come to know that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh congratulated me through a tweet. I always wanted to join the Punjab police and hope for the position of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from the Punjab government after winning this medal. There is no announcement yet from the government. But I would like to wait for some more time.”

After she won bronze in the Commonwealth games in 2014, the then (SAD-BJP) government had not offered her a job. Later, the Railways did.

Navjot said, “In India, people recognise you only after you achieve success. You have to struggle alone as an athlete. I saw my elder sister Navjeet Kaur’s career end due to injury. She was also into wrestling. We never knew that my sister could have been treated and made a comeback. There was no one to guide us. Otherwise, she could had also won a medal.”

She said, “In 2014, I also suffered an injury while practising at home. My father spent Rs 4 lakh for my treatment in Mumbai. There was a time when I thought that my career was also going to end like my sister. There was no mechanism in place to support me at the time.”

Her father, Sukhchain Singh, is a small farmer who has four acres. “My father had taken loan to pay for my treatment. It was only after I got a job as a senior clerk with the Indian Railways in 2015 that I stopped asking my parents for money. Not all athletes can get medals. There should be a mechanism to support them so that they can live with dignity even if they do not win a medal,” said Navjot.

Navjot went to the Golden Temple after landing at Amritsar airport Monday. She was welcomed by members of the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC).

She was also honoured by the Tarn Taran district administration before she went to her native village, Bagrian.

Matter of great pride for Punjab, country: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh lauded Navjot Kaur and said he would felicitate her later this week.

Amarinder said Navjot had done both Punjab and the country proud and he was confident that the immensely talented woman would continue to bag international medals in future, too.

“It was a matter of great pride that Navjot Kaur had become the first Indian woman who bagged gold medal in the Asian championship in Bishkek – capital of Kyrgyzstan,” he said, adding that the rare feat of the young wrestler would go a long way in motivating her peers, especially budding wrestlers, to prove their mettle in national and international tournaments, including the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

SGPC announces Rs 1 lakh prize

The SGPC has said it would felicitate Navjot Kaur with a cash prize Rs 1 lakh. SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal would honour her at a special function, it said Monday.

Govt should reward her: Sukhbir

Appreciating the Congress government for appointing women cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur as DSP in the Punjab Police, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal Monday said Navjot Kaur should also be rewarded with the same post.

In a statement here, Sukhbir said Navjot, who is a resident of Tarn Taran, had risen above difficulties, including a major injury two years ago, to secure a convincing victory at the Asian championship recently. “While Navjot’s victory is fulfillment of a long awaited dream for Indian women wrestlers, it is also a moment of pride for Punjab and Punjabis.”

Sukhbir said the state should also help the star wrestler in preparing for the Asian Games as well as the Tokyo Olympics by releasing a suitable financial grant. “The wrestler’s family has supported Navjot to the best of their ability despite meagre resources. The state should take up this responsibility now,” he added.

The SAD president claimed that medals were “coming Punjab’s way because of the thrust to sport and sporting infrastructure during the previous SAD-BJP government’s tenure.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya