Himachal Pradesh to hold “State Olympics” from June 22

In a bid to promote sports in the state, the Himachal Pradesh Olympics Association will conduct a “State Olympics” from June 22 to 25. To set the ball rolling, HP Olympic Torch Run was organised here.

The Governor of Himachal Pradesh Acharya Devvrat was joined by over 2000 students during the flag off ceremony in the presence of Olympians and Arjuna awardee boxers Shiva Thapa and Manoj Kumar, and Asian silver-medallist Sumit Sangwan.

The torch will be taken to key districts in Himachal Pradesh including Solan, Ponta Sahib, Una, Nurpur, Kangra, Joginder Nagar, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur and conclude in Hamirpur, the venue for the state Olympics scheduled from June 22 to 25.

As part of the torch run, 2000 youth will participate at each location. The state Olympics will feature 11 sports such as Hockey, Athletics, Boxing, Basketball, Judo, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Wrestling, Kho-Kho, Weight Lifting and Shooting at Hamirpur. The Games are expected to engage about 50,000 sports enthusiasts from across the State.

Speaking on the initiative, Anurag Thakur, President, HPOA said, “Our athletes should not be stuck filling forms in government offices, but sweating on the field. Himachal’s youth are unstoppable, from the border to the pitch.”

