Himachal Olympics begin on International Olympic day

Himachal Olympic Games today began in Hamirpur as athletes from 11 districts took to the arena in the biggest sporting extravaganza in Himachal

Pradesh’s history.

International Wrestler and son of Legendary Wrestler Master Chandgi Ram Ji, Jagdish Kaliraman, who also acted in film “Sultan”, graced the mega sports event. The biggest sports event of Himachal Pradesh is organized by the Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association (HPOA) and is the brainchild of HPOA President Anurag Thakur.

Speaking on the occasion, Kaliraman, who awarded the medals to the winning athletes, said: “Himachal Olympics has been a great event. Anurag Thakur has conceived the event in an excellent way. Events of such magnitude are going to be wonderful launch pads for budding sportspersons of the state.”

The one-of-its-kind State Olympic Games consist of 11 games, namely Hockey, Athletics, Boxing, Basketball, Judo, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Wrestling, Kho-Kho, Weight Lifting and Shooting. The games are being held in an inter-district format and are following the format of the International Olympic Games.

