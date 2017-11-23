High-profile Rugby player Rangi Chase tests positive for cocaine

UKAD says benzoylecgonine a metabolite of cocaine was found in a sample provided by Rangi Chase. (Source: File) UKAD says benzoylecgonine a metabolite of cocaine was found in a sample provided by Rangi Chase. (Source: File)

A high-profile rugby league player has been banned from the sport for two years after testing positive for cocaine. UK Anti-Doping says Rangi Chase, a halfback who has represented New Zealand Maori and England, “has tarnished his career with this sanction.”

UKAD says benzoylecgonine a metabolite of cocaine was found in a sample provided by Chase in an in-competition test on July 14. The 31-year-old Chase has been suspended by his club, Widnes. He was voted Player of the Year in the Europe’s Super League in 2011 when playing for Castleford.

His ban ends at midnight on July 13, 2019.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App