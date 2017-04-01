Here is how sportstars celebrated April Fools Day and took fans for a ride

Yuvraj Singh uploaded April Fool’s video on his Instagram account. (Source: Express Photo) Yuvraj Singh uploaded April Fool’s video on his Instagram account. (Source: Express Photo)

We’ve all heard of some ludicrous jokes on April Fool’s Day. One of the most standout ones in sports history is Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to ‘act like a patriot’ and be sold to neighbouring Spain for €160 million.

But on this Saturday its April Fools day again and like every year sportstars across the world have been doing their best to get one over on their teammates.

New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum attempted to claim that he would follow one final season in the Indian Premier League with a jockey apprenticeship. “Hopefully I’ll try and drop a little bit of weight over there as well,” he said jokingly.

On the other hand in tennis it was reported that spectators will go to new heights at Australian Open 2018, with the launch of umpire seating. Tennis Australia has today announced that premium seating for fans will be available on either side of the chair umpire for every match played at Rod Laver Arena.

To take fans for a ride it went on to state that further information on how to purchase the premium seating will be announced at a later date

Meanwhile, Indian cricketers too were not far behind and in a video posted on instagram, southpaw Yuvraj Singh is seeing getting over fellow teammate Shikhar Dhawan. In the video he says, “I have told him that his wife has called and its an emergency.”

Hearing this Dhawan can be seen running in panic to get across to his phone to attend the call. It is then that Yuvraj comes out and reveals that it was an April Fools joke.

It is a good thing that the cricketers are enjoying their time out as they gear up for a hectic season of IPL which begins from April 5.

