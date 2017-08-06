Heptathlon, marathon dominate early going at World Athletics Championships

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson will be seeking to get a gold for Jamaica. (Source: AP) Olympic champion Elaine Thompson will be seeking to get a gold for Jamaica. (Source: AP)

The heptathlon enters its final day with Olympic champion Nafi Thiam and Carolin Schaefer in the chase for gold at the world championships. Other finals on Sunday are the two marathon races, the women’s 100 meters and pole vault, and the men’s shot put.

After the Americans went 1-2 in the men’s 100 meters with Justin Gatlin taking gold and reducing Usain Bolt to bronze, Olympic champion Elaine Thompson will be seeking to get one back for Jamaica. Tori Bowie leads the U.S. challenge.

The U.S. team could well win more medals with Ryan Crouser favoured adding the world title to his Olympic shot put gold.

