Heena Sidhu slams trolls for bias in Priyanka Chopra’s treament

Indian shooter Heena Sidhu took a dig at people who trolled Bollywood and Hollwyood actress Priyanka Chopra for her dress when she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin. Sidhu on her Twitter wrote, “Michelle obama cn wear a skirt when meeting Modi so cn Theresa May n evn the Queen but n Indian girl cant dare wear a skirt meeting her PM.”

Later Priyanka gave a perfect answer to her trollers after she uploaded another picture and this time with her mother. The caption of the picture read, “Legs for days…. #itsthegenes with @madhuchopra nights out in #Berlin #beingbaywatch.” The message came with a lovely mother-daughter bonding photo and with two pairs of legs in it. Love ya, Priyanka.

Michelle obama cn wear a skirt when meeting Modi so cn Theresa May n evn the Queen but n Indian girl cant dare wear a skirt meeting her PM pic.twitter.com/wNbD1Ss8tc — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) 2 June 2017

Reminds me of d Iran Hijab incident where ppl supported my decision. Support 1 girl n troll d other for wearing a skirt in her free country pic.twitter.com/aOiPnL91ZR — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) 2 June 2017

Earlier, she shared a message on her social media post, “Was such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin🇩🇪 at the same time as the Prime Minister. Thank you Narendra Modi Sir for taking the time from your packed schedule to meet me this morning.” Priyanka was in Berlin to promote her Hollywood flick Baywatch when she met Prime Minister Modi.

