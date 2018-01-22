Heat and amateur runners take the fun out of Mumbai Marathon

Solomon Deksisa won the race. (Source: Reuters) Solomon Deksisa won the race. (Source: Reuters)

He wore a grey singlet, and like many other amateurs around him, had by then tailed off to the designated left side of the road. He had if anything even stopped running and was not ambling at the most. But at the first glimpse of the elite international men’s field, he found a spring in his step. Up went his arms as he sprinted and chased after the elite men, catching up to them, calling to them and trying to draw their attention. It was the ambitious amateur’s vain attempt at testing his speed against the eventual winners of the Mumbai Marathon, even if he couldn’t have asked for a more ridiculous moment or manner to do so.

More amateurs would follow suit, some even coming dangerously close to blocking their path for a selfie. It just so happened that the crowd distractions took place on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link — that one stretch of the race where the runners are exposed to direct sunlight. Frequenters to the Mumbai race know that as the elite athletes touch the 30 km mark, they start overtaking the amateurs who start their race 90 minutes earlier. At the 15th edition of the event however, the slower ‘joggers’ started getting overlapped by after just 15 km—with another 27 km of the race left.

And on an unusually warm Sunday morning in January (even by Mumbai standards), as the temperature rose to 21 degree Celsius just an hour into the race, so did fatigue levels. “Overall, I’d say this was not a well organised race,” says Getaneh Tessema, coach of the Ethiopian contingent. “The athletes are trained to run, but when someone comes in the way, it breaks their rhythm and concentration.”

Heat has been a long standing problem when it comes to the marquee event in Mumbai. The tropical climate doesn’t allow the comforts of the eight to 15 degree celcius temperatures that is considered the optimum weather to run in. Yet for the elite run that is scheduled for 7:10 A.M start, there is a solution. “If the race starts an hour early, everyone will have a good run,” says Nitendra Singh Rawat, who had set the course record for the Indian field in 2016, but finished runner-up on the day with a time of 2:16:54. “In the first hour, everyone was running well. Then it started getting hot and everyone got slow. So there needs to be a time change.”

Being the biggest running extravaganza in the country though does come with scheduling limitations, especially since the race is now an IAAF Silver Label marathon: the broadcasters call the shots. “Lighting has been the main problem, and because of that, there is a need to start the race later,” says race director Hugh Jones. “We have this discussion every year and express the need to start earlier. Many years back it used to start at 7:40, but has now come down to 7:10. But my hands are tied since there isn’t enough light for the cameras for an earlier start.”

Meanwhile, for Ethiopian runner Amane Gobena, a veteran of 21 races with 17 podium finishes—including the first spot in the women’s race on Sunday, being flagged off after the amateurs was a first. “I’ve never experienced anything like this before. Normally we start first, so there is nobody in front,” she says. “There were too many people in the way. I didn’t know where to go and had to check where I was going. After 25 km, I felt I could break the course record, but then it started getting hot.”

In the elite men’s category, race winner Solomon Deksisa of Ethiopia lost time because his pace setters were effected by the heat. The first pace setter dropped off surprisingly early, at 15 km, followed by the second at 25 km and third at 28 km. “It was difficult, but I had to push because I expected to win,” says the 24-year-old who clocked 2:09:34 for his first ever marathon win.

He led the men’s field that was the first to encounter the problems with the joggers. On the sea link, under the direct sun, the front pack broke off. Thereon each runner had to wade their way through the crowd, that more often than not, was disruptive until the runners reached the last four km of the course.

“We had barriers placed along Marine Drive to separate the elite from the amateur, so that bit should have been smooth,” says Jones. “Of course, there were people who went the wrong way and got in front of the elite runners. But next year we hope to have more barricades placed at the Worli Sea Face as well.”

This wasn’t the first time the enthusiasm of the amateurs wreaked havoc on the elite race.

