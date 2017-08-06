Latest News

Haryana Warriors beat North East Tigers 12-6 in Super Boxing League

Haryana Warriors dominated the match as Haryana Warriors' skipper Neeraj Goyat, Sandeep Nain, Sukhdeep Singh and Jagdeep Singh, all won their respective bouts to help their team in winning the match 12-6.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:August 6, 2017 11:40 pm
Haryana Warriors registered their berth in the final of the Super Boxing League (SBL) after winning their semi-final match against the North East Tigers 12-6, in New Delhi on Sunday.

Earlier on the night, it was Nanao Singh and Asha Roka who had given North East Tigers a 6-3 lead after three bouts.

However, it was not enough for Asha Roka-led Tigers to win the match as they lost the last three bouts on the night to finish off their campaign on a disappointing note.

