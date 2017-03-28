Haryana reserves more jobs for sportpersons

Haryana Boxer Vikas Krishan is an officer in Haryana police. (Source: File) Haryana Boxer Vikas Krishan is an officer in Haryana police. (Source: File)

The Haryana government has decided to provide three percent horizontal reservation to the state’s outstanding sportspersons for recruitment in Class I and II posts across various government bodies.

This is in addition to the three percent horizontal reservation already provided to the outstanding sportspersons of the state in Class III and IV posts, an official release said here today.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced that the outstanding sports persons would also be provided reservation in Class I and II posts, it said.

The award money for the sportspersons from the state winning gold, silver and bronze medals in Olympics has been raised to Rs six crore, Rs four crore and Rs 2.5 crore respectively.

Also, it has been decided to upgrade the Motilal Nehru School of Sports in Sonipat as a sports university.

