Haryana Hammers triumph over Mumbai Maharathis in PWL 2017 opener

While trying to pull-off of a takedown, Marwa Amri suddenly stopped and pointed towards the mat. The referee halted the bout and Amri’s opponent Sarita was clueless why that happened. Amri picked up her contact lens from the mat and tried putting it back in her eye. But after a lot of struggle, she failed to put it back and handed it over the referee. That was the only moment she struggled during her match.

The Rio Olympics bronze medallist, wrestling with vision of one eye only, pulled of a 6-0 win over Mumbai’s Sarita and that handed Haryana Hammers the tie on the opening day of the second season of the Pro Wrestling League on Monday. The win by the runners-up of last season made it even as they beat defending champs Mumbai.

“It is normal and there is no problem even after losing one lens during the bout. I had lens in the other eye so I could see with it and wrestle with no problem,” she said after her bout.

Before the start of the bouts, the crowd at the KD Jadhav Indoor stadium in New Delhi chants the name of Geeta Phogat as she stepped on the mat for the inauguration. Another loud cheer was reserved for 2004 Athens Olympic silver medallist and current Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. Mumbai captain and Rio Olympics gold medallist Erica Wiebe won the toss and decided to block the men’s 70kg while Haryana Hammers’ captain Abdusalam Gadisov blocked women’s 48kg.

In an interesting rule change, the league used a difference of 15 points to award the technical superiority to a wrestler instead of the regular 10 as per the United World Wrestling, governing body of wrestling around the world, rule.

And when Weibe had more than 10 points during her bout against Haryana’s Kiran, most in the stadium were left clueless as to why it was not awarded to her. The bout finally ended when Wiebe took 16 points against Kiran’s zero.

Rajnessh won the opening bout by beating Vikas in the men’s 65kg category but it was tied 1-1 between the teams after Wiebe’s match. Former world champion Gadisov then beat two-time World bronze medallist Pavlo Oliynik even after getting a split behind his right ear. The win gave Haryana the lead again. Rio bronze medallist Sofia Mattsson then pinned Lalita Sherawat in women’s 53kg category and put Haryana on the verge of win but Mumbai’s Jabrayil Hasanov delayed their win as he beat Sumit Sherawat.

Though the tie was already decided, the most interesting bout turned out to be between Sandeep Tomar and Rahul Aware. The former, who represented India in Rio in the 57kg category, fell to Aware 15-4. The Mumbai grappler was trailing at the end of the first period but turned it around with a 10-point leg lace on Tomar, who clearly looked out of sorts in the second period. The win also got Aware the best wrestler of the day award.

“The 15 points technical superiority thing is good as it gives more chance to a wrestler. The win is not by luck and it is good to get more mat time for the wrestler,” Gadisov said.

