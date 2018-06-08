Follow Us:
Friday, June 08, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News

After protests, Haryana suspends order demanding its athletes pay one-third earnings

Haryana government suspends order which asked sportspersons employed with it to deposit one-third of their income to the state.

By: Sports Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 8, 2018 5:51:46 pm
ml khattar haryana Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said he will review the notification. (Express Photo)
Related News

The Haryana government has put on hold the order directing state-employed sportspersons to “deposit one-third of the income earned by them from professional sports or commercial endorsements with the Haryana State Sports Council”. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted about the suspension of the order.

“I have asked for the relevant file of Sports Department to be shown to me & the notification dated 30th April to be put on hold till further orders. We are proud of the immense contribution by our sportspersons & I assure them of a just consideration of all issues affecting them,” Khattar tweeted.

The notification was issued by the Sports and Youth Affairs department which said that sportspersons will have to seek extraordinary leave (without pay) when they are participating in professional sports events and was applicable to any sportsperson employed with any department of the state government and is participating in professional sports or commercial endorsements.

The suspension has come after several athletes employed with Haryana government expressed their anger over it. “God save us from such officials, who are taking senseless decisions like this. Their contribution to development of sports in Haryana has been zero but I am sure, they will play a big role in the decline of sports in the state,” Dutt tweeted. “Now, athletes will move to other states and these officials will be responsible for this.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Even basketball and NBA with its back and forth runs doesn’t use yo-yo test 