Haryana girl creates new record in hammer throw

Published: November 12, 2016 11:21 pm
Poonam Jhakhar of Haryana created a new national record by throwing 54.66 metres in hammer throw in the ‘Youth Girls 18’ category on the third day of the 32nd National Junior Athletics Championship.

Till now, the record stood in the name of Nisha Yadav (54.3 metres) set in 2012.

Nivya Antony of Kerala set a new meet record in pole vault by jumping 3.32 metres in the Youth Girls 18 category.

Meanwhile, Haryana continues to lead the table scoring 224 points, closely followed by Kerala with 219 points.

Tamil Nadu has 188 points, Uttar Pradesh 151, Maharashtra 112 and Delhi 10

