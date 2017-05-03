Harmeet Desai touches career-high 95, three Indians in top-100

Harmeet Desai moved five places ahead after being at No. 100 on the men’s ranking list. (Source: File) Harmeet Desai moved five places ahead after being at No. 100 on the men’s ranking list. (Source: File)

Harmeet Desai has joined his India teammates, Sharath Kamal and Soumyajit Ghosh, by breaking the top-100 barrier to touch a career high 95 in the latest table tennis world rankings. Incidentally, this is the first time ever that three Indians figure in top-100 of ITTF rankings.

With his sterling show at the Wuxi Asian Championships, both in team events as well as in singles, Harmeet moved five places ahead after being at No. 100 on the men’s ranking list.

Sharath is still the top-ranked Indian at No. 54 while Ghosh, despite his title winning performance at the Chile Open on Sunday, has made a small jump ahead, moving to 83 from 84.

But the worst sufferer is Manika Batra who, from world No. 93, has been pushed to No. 103. The other women paddlers have done nothing worthwhile to move up the ladder. In Youth Boys, Arjun Ghosh has moved several places to break the 100-mark barrier as he is ranked 98.

Manav Thakkar, Abhishek Yadav, Ronit Bhanja, Anirban Ghosh, Siddesh Pande, Jeet Chandra, Birdie Boro and Manush Shah have gained in the rankings but none matching the performance of Arjun Ghosh.

In Youth Girls, Ayhika Mukherjee has improved upon her ranking by going up two places from 37 to 35, along with Moumita Datta (147), Seleena Depthi (177) and Diya Chitale (209). Surprisingly, Archana Kamath has lost a few places from 56 to be 59.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now