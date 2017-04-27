Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu upsets Abdulla Al-Tamini in Asian Squash Championship

Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu awaits the winner of the match between Max Lee and Wong Chi Him. Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu awaits the winner of the match between Max Lee and Wong Chi Him.

India’s Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, ranked 95 on the PSA World Tour, upset sixth-seed Abdulla Al- Tamini of Qatar in five games to enter the quarterfinals of the 19th Asian Individual Squash Championship.

Sandhu, a former national champion, was up against the 37th-ranked Al-Tamini and quickly found himself a game down with the Qatar player starting off aggressively.

The Indian, a product of the famed Indian Squash Academy, levelled the match by winning the second but found himself trailing again as Al-Tamini stepped on the gas.

The Indian, backed by a goodly home crowd at the Express Avenue mall where some matches are being played, turned the heat on the higher-ranked Qatar opponent and prevailed by taking the fourth and fifth games with identical 11-6 margins.

Sandhu awaits the winner of the match between all-Hong Kong clash between top-seed Max Lee and Wong Chi Him in the last eight.

However, two other Indians – Mahesh Mangaonkar and Chennai lad Velavan Senthilkumar went down to seeded players, to exit the tournament.

In the women’s section, top-seed Annie Au of Hong Kong made short work of Lee Jihyun (Korea) 11-3, 11-5, 11-3 to book a spot in the last eight along with compatriots Liu Tsz Ling (5th-seed) and Tong Tsz Wing (6th-seed).

Indian player Sunanya Kuruvilla’s good run ended as she lost to Wing in the second round. She had upset 12th-seed Choe Yura of Japan yesterday.

Results: Men singles (third round): Yuen Chee Wern (7) (Malaysia) beat Velavan Senthilkumar (India) 11-1, 11-1, 11-8; Yip Tsz Fung (4) (Hong Kong) beat Mahesh Mangaonkar (India) 12-10, 8-11, 11-8, 11-3; Mohd Nafiizwan (3) (Malaysia) beat Ahmad Alsaraj (Jordan) 11-3, 11-2, 11-1.

Leo Au (5) (Hong Kong) beat Ng Eain Yow (14) (Malaysia) 11-7, 14-12, 11-7; Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu (15) (India) beat Abdulla Al-Tamimi (6) (Qatar) 4-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-6, 11-6.

Women’s singles (2nd round): Annie Au (1) (Hong Kong) beat Lee Jihyun (Korea) 11-3, 11-5, 11-3; Satomi Watanabe (16) (Japan) beat Rachel Mae Arnold (8) (Malaysia) 10-12, 11-7, 5- 11, 11-5, 11-4; Liu Tsz Ling (5) beat Eum Hwayeong (Korea) 11 -6, 11-6, 11-4; Tong Tsz Wing (6) beat Sunanya Kuruvilla (India) 11-6, 11-4, 11-6.

First Published on: April 27, 2017 9:10 pm