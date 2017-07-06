Harinder Pal Sandhu sails into semifinal of South Australian Open

Harinder Pal Sandhu is now set to meet top seed Piedro Schweertman of the Netherlands. (Source: Reuters) Harinder Pal Sandhu is now set to meet top seed Piedro Schweertman of the Netherlands. (Source: Reuters)

Third seed Harinder Pal Sandhu outclassed Korea’s fifth seed Ko Youngjo in straight games to enter the semifinals of the South Australian Open, a PSA World Tour event in Adelaide on Thursday.

The former national champion needed just 28 minutes to complete a 11-3 11-3 11-9 win.

Sandhu next meets top seed Piedro Schweertman of the Netherlands.

He had yesterday started his campaign with a fluent 11-4 11-9 11-4 win over qualifier Ignacio Gutierrez Keen of

Argentina in the first round.

