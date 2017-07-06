Latest News

Harinder Pal Sandhu sails into semifinal of South Australian Open

Harinder Pal Sandhu yesterday beat Ignacio Gutierrez (11-4 11-9 11-4) of Argentina in the first round and outclassed fifth seed Ko Youngjo on Thursday in similar fashion to enter the semifinals of the South Australian Open, a PSA World Tour event in Adelaide.

harinder pal sandhu, ko youngjo, south australian open, psa tour, Piedro Schweertman, squash news, sports news, indian express Harinder Pal Sandhu is now set to meet top seed Piedro Schweertman of the Netherlands. (Source: Reuters)
Third seed Harinder Pal Sandhu outclassed Korea’s fifth seed Ko Youngjo in straight games to enter the semifinals of the South Australian Open, a PSA World Tour event in Adelaide on Thursday.

The former national champion needed just 28 minutes to complete a 11-3 11-3 11-9 win.

Sandhu next meets top seed Piedro Schweertman of the Netherlands.

He had yesterday started his campaign with a fluent 11-4 11-9 11-4 win over qualifier Ignacio Gutierrez Keen of
Argentina in the first round.

