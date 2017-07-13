Harikrishna stuns Levon Aronian to climb to top spot

In the seventh round of the tournament, Harikrishna will take on Alexander Grischuk from Russia. (Source: File) In the seventh round of the tournament, Harikrishna will take on Alexander Grischuk from Russia. (Source: File)

Indian Grandmaster Pentala Harikrishna dished out a stellar performance to beat world No. 4 Levon Aronian of Armenia in the sixth round to climb to the top of the leaderboard at the Geneva FIDE Grand Prix chess tournament.

With this win, Harikrishna has taken a huge claim for a podium finish in the Candidates tournament.

World No. 22 Indian, playing with black pieces, started on a balanced note but capitalised as the top seeded Armenian slipped with a miscalculated move.

“It was a balanced position throughout the game but he miscalculated a move and from there on I had the upper hand and won the game,” the 31-year-old from Guntur said.

After the end of six rounds, Harikrishna has amassed a total of four points, courtesy of two wins and four draws. He

is now joint first along with Alexander Grischuk and Teimour Radjabov.

In the seventh round of the tournament, Harikrishna will take on Alexander Grischuk from Russia.

“Grischuk is an interesting player and is playing some solid chess, taking chances when the opponent slips,” Harikrishna said.

“I hope to keep the good run going,” he concluded.

