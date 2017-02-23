Harika enters semi final of World Women Chess Championship

The Indians penchant for the faster version of the game yet again proved stronger than her fourth opponent in a row. (Source: File) The Indians penchant for the faster version of the game yet again proved stronger than her fourth opponent in a row. (Source: File)

Indian Grandmaster D Harika came out strongly yet again in the rapid tiebreaker and put it across Nana Dzagnidze of Georgia to enter the semi-finals of the World Women Chess Championship for the third time in a row.

Harika was back to her best in the rapid games as she won the first game displaying some fantastic technique and then drew the second game to set up a semi-final clash against Tan Zhongyi of China.

Harika’s was the only match that stretched to the tiebreak stage after she squandered a full point lead against the Georgian.

But the Indians penchant for the faster version of the game yet again proved stronger than her fourth opponent in a row.

It may be recalled that Harika had won the first match against Bangladeshi Shamima Akter Liza in tiebreak, then defeated Dinara Saduakassova of Kazakhstan in tiebreak before getting past Sopiko Guramishvili of Georgia also in the tiebreak.

With Dzagnidze out of the way, Harika now has to tackle ninth seed Tan Zhongyi of China before she can become the first Indian ever to make it to the finals of a knockout women’s World Championship.

Results quarterfinal: Nana Dzagnidze (GEO) lost to D Harika (IND) 1-1, 0.5-1.5; Alexandra Kosteniuk (RUS) beat Ni Shiqun (CHN) 1.5-0.5; Ju Wenjun (CHN) lost to Tan Zhongzyi (CHN) 0.5-1.5; Antoaneta Stefanova (BUL) drew with Anna Muzycheuk (UKR) 0.5-1.5.