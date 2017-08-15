Harika Dronavalli starts her campaign with a win in Abu Dhabi

Harika Dronavalli will take on the third seed Rauf Mamedov from Azerbaijan in her second-round encounter. (Source: File) Harika Dronavalli will take on the third seed Rauf Mamedov from Azerbaijan in her second-round encounter. (Source: File)

Indian Grandmaster Harika Dronavalli started her campaign in style, beating compatriot Mithil Ajgaonkar at the Master’s Tournament of the Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival here.

The World No. 9 Indian, playing with white pieces, started off aggressively as she found an opening in the initial phases of the game. It was an uphill task for Ajgaonkar from there on and eventually succumbed to the pressure after toiling for a long three and a half hours.

“I got a clear advantage in the opening stages itself and could easily convert it after just 34 moves,” Harika said after her first-round encounter.

The Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival will offer an impressive prize purse of USD 36,100 to the top-10 players competing in the Master’s category.

The winner of the tournament will bag an amount of USD 13,000, while the second and third will pocket USD 7,500 and USD 5,500 respectively. There will be impressive cash prizes for the best women’s player and best player under 2400 ELO points category also.

Harika will take on the third seed Rauf Mamedov from Azerbaijan in her second-round encounter.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App