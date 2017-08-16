Harika Dronavalli posts second straight win at Abu Dhabi Chess Festival

Harika Dronavalli will look to keep the momentum going but will be wary of her opponent as she will be playing him for the very first time on Thursday. (Source: File) Harika Dronavalli will look to keep the momentum going but will be wary of her opponent as she will be playing him for the very first time on Thursday. (Source: File)

Indian Grand Master Harika Dronavalli defeated Rauf Mamedov from Azerbaijan for her second win of the Master’s Tournament at the Abu Dhabi

International Chess Festival in Abu Dhabi.

The world number nine Indian, playing with white pieces, started off on an aggressive note which led the third seeded Azerbaijani to commit mistakes early into the game.

She did not take the foot off the pedal as the game progressed and found the winning move after a long and gruelling 56 move game. “I did not try anything new. I just played a setup which I had practised long ago, through which my opponent made two mistakes in the initial stages of the game which gave me the edge and I kept pressure throughout the game and slowly my opponent’s position collapsed,” said Harika.

The lass from Guntur is paired up against Grand Master Stupak Kirill from Belarus for her third-round clash. Harika will look to keep the momentum going but will be wary of her opponent as she will be playing him for the very first time on Thursday.

“It is satisfying that I beat the third seed of the tournament but I still have seven more games to go and will focus on that,” added the Indian.

