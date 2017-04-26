Latest News

Harika Dronavalli plays out draw against Mustafa Yilmaz at Reykjavik Open

Harika, who had a glorious opportunity to break into the top five in the points table could not breach the Turkish Grand Master's defence.

By: PTI | Reykjavik | Published:April 26, 2017 9:31 pm
Harika Dronavalli, Harika Dronavalli India, India Harika Dronavalli, Harika Dronavalli game, Rejkjavik Open, Rejkjavik Open news, sports news, sports, chess news, Chess, Indian Express Harika Dronavalli will now take on the Dutch Grand Master Erwin L’Ami in her next round encounter. (Source: Express Photo)

Indian Grand Master Harika Dronavalli eked out a hard-fought draw against higher-rated Mustafa Yilmaz of Turkey in round eight of the Rejkjavik Open chess tournament in Reykjavik.

Harika, who had a glorious opportunity to break into the top five in the points table could not breach the Turkish Grand Master’s defence and with time running out both the players decided to call it a day and share the spoils.

“It was a very complicated game from the beginning. Even though I got into good positions, I took a lot more time than Mustafa and was down on time from the early stages,” Harika said.

“I had managed to get into position with my pawn up at the end but left my king a little open. I offered a draw even though I was in a better position and my opponent agreed. I have no regrets as I played an interesting game,” she added.

At the end of day’s play, the World No. 11 Indian has now five wins, two draws and a loss to her credit.

With a total of six points from a possible eight points, she is now sitting on 15th on the leaderboard and is just half point adrift from the table topper.

She will now take on the Dutch Grand Master Erwin L’Ami in her next round encounter.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It'll be a tough ask as Mumbai Indians have been on a roll 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

30th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 26, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

31st T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 27, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Lions

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

32nd T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

33rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

34th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune