Harika Dronavalli faces first loss; stays in contention at Master’s tournament

The Indian Grandmaster Harika Dronavalli failed to maintain her unbeaten run, losing to Romanian Grandmaster Bogdan-Daniel Deac in the fourth round of the Master’s tournament of the Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival.

The World No. 9 Indian, playing with black pieces, got off to a flying start and drew first blood as she took the Romanian’s pawn in the third move of the game. But Deac ended up taking complete points from the game after a total of 78 moves.

“In the latter stages of the game I complicated the game with a move which was not needed and my position just kept getting worse,” Harika said.

“Another inaccurate move at the end got me into a losing position. If I had not committed that mistake, I could’ve saved it,” she added.

Harika has now moved down to joint third having won two, drawn one and lost one.

She will take on her good friend and compatriot Eesha Karavade in the fifth round of the tournament on Saturday and will play the sixth round in the evening.

Her opponent for her sixth-round clash will solely be dependent on her result against Eesha.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App