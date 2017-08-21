Only in Express

Harika Dronavalli bounces back after three draws at Abu Dhabi Chess Festival

After three consecutive draws, Indian Grandmaster Harika Dronavalli bounced back with a win over CM Suleymanli Aydin of Azerbaijan in the seventh round of the Master's tournament of the Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival.

After three consecutive draws, Indian Grandmaster Harika Dronavalli bounced back with a win over CM Suleymanli Aydin of Azerbaijan in the seventh round of the Master’s tournament of the Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival, in Abu Dhabi.

The World No. 9 Indian, playing with white pieces, started the game on an attacking note and gained an advantage in the initial stages of the game. However, the 12-year-old lad from Azerbaijan put up a staunch fight to contain the attacking Indian, but couldn’t do so as Harika took the game away from him after 40 moves.

“I got off to a great start and gained an advantage in the initial phases of the game but a few miscalculated moves from my end got me in a complicated position,” Harika said.

“Although when we were both were under the pressure of the clock and both kings were under attack, I outplayed him with a few strategies of my own,” she added.

After seven rounds in the nine-round Swiss tournament, Harika has amassed a total of four and a half points, courtesy three wins, three draws and just one loss. She has broken into the top-10 of the standings.

The ninth-placed Indian will take on GM Ivan Rozum from Russia in the eighth round of the tournament.

“Our good wishes are always with the (Indian) team. Be it men’s team or women’s team" 