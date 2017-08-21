Harika Dronavalli bounces back after three draws at Abu Dhabi Chess Festival

After three consecutive draws, Indian Grandmaster Harika Dronavalli bounced back with a win over CM Suleymanli Aydin of Azerbaijan in the seventh round of the Master’s tournament of the Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival, in Abu Dhabi.

The World No. 9 Indian, playing with white pieces, started the game on an attacking note and gained an advantage in the initial stages of the game. However, the 12-year-old lad from Azerbaijan put up a staunch fight to contain the attacking Indian, but couldn’t do so as Harika took the game away from him after 40 moves.

“I got off to a great start and gained an advantage in the initial phases of the game but a few miscalculated moves from my end got me in a complicated position,” Harika said.

“Although when we were both were under the pressure of the clock and both kings were under attack, I outplayed him with a few strategies of my own,” she added.

After seven rounds in the nine-round Swiss tournament, Harika has amassed a total of four and a half points, courtesy three wins, three draws and just one loss. She has broken into the top-10 of the standings.

The ninth-placed Indian will take on GM Ivan Rozum from Russia in the eighth round of the tournament.

