Happy Valentine’s Day: A look at star couples from the world of sports

Athletes more often than not end up becoming celebrities and their actions off the field gain as much prominence as they do on it. The most common of these is the speculation that often arises on their relationship status. Athletes also tend to maintain friendships beyond their sport and because of this, finding many to be married to each other is not a rare phenomenon. On Valentine’s Day, it is only fitting that we take a look at a few couples in the world of sport.

1. Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf

Andre Agassi and Stefi Graff are both regarded as two of the all time greats of Tennis. (Source: File) Andre Agassi and Stefi Graff are both regarded as two of the all time greats of Tennis. (Source: File)

Both Andre Agassi and are regarded as legends in the world of Tennis. Between them, they have 30 Grand Slam titles and both have been World No.1 in the rankings during their playing days. They tied the knot in 2001, a year after Graf retired. Although Agassi is widely regarded as the most dominant player of the 1990s in Men’s Tennis, he is overshadowed by his wife in terms of achievements. Graff is the only player, male or female, to have managed a Golden Grand Slam when she won four Grand Slams and an Olympic Medal in the same year. He Grand Slam haul of 22 is also the highest amongst any Tennis player. The two have two children.

2. Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza created a few ripples across both their nations when they tied the knot in 2010. (Source: File) Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza created a few ripples across both their nations when they tied the knot in 2010. (Source: File)

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis player Sania Mirza tied the knot in 2010 and that had caused quite a few waves across their respective nations. India is not used to their sportspersons marrying outside the country, especially with those from across the border considering the patchy bilateral relationship that the two nations share. Malik was earlier married to Ayesha Siddique who was also an Indian from Hyderabad.

3. Rory Mcilroy and Caroline Wozniacki

Both Caroline Wozniacki and Rory McIlroy have been no.1 in their respective sports. (Source: Reuters) Both Caroline Wozniacki and Rory McIlroy have been no.1 in their respective sports. (Source: Reuters)

Golfer Rory Mcilroy and Tennis player Caroline Wozniacki were in a relationship for four years. Both have been world no. 1 in their respective sport, with the latter being the first woman from a Scandinavian country to reach the summit of the WTA rankings. Their relationship ended when McIlroy called off their engagement in 2014.

4. Ishant Sharma and Pratima Singh

Ishant Sharma with Pratima Singh at their engagement. (Source: Ishant Sharma with Pratima Singh at their engagement. (Source: Facebook

Pratima Singh may not be as famous a name as is Ishant Sharma but she has been an integral part of the Indian Basketball team since 2006. The two tied the knot in 2016 with Ishant following his team mate Yuvraj Singh’s footsteps.

