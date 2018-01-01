Happy New Year 2018: Here’s how Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Roger Federer, PR Sreejesh, Saina Nehwal and more entered 2018

Sports stars across the world entered the new year, with some yet to do so at the time of writing, but for the ones who did, they extended their wishes to everyone through their respective social media. Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami who are in South Africa for the 56-day tour of the country – celebrated before the series begins on January 5. Rohit, his wife Ritika Sajdeh, Ajinkya Rahane, his wife Radhika Dhopavkar and Parthiv Patel entered the new year by dining out in Cape Town with gorgeous lighting in the restaurant. In the caption, Rohit wrote, “Happy new year folks, here’s wishing you an incredible 2018 #HappyNewYear #BringOn2018.”

Elsewhere, India’s fast bowler Shami, shared a video of the fireworks overlooking the city. The 12-second clip captures the fireworks beautifully with the lighting of the surroundings adding to the charm. India begin their three Tests, six ODIs and three T20s series on Friday in what is expected to be a tough tour. The top-ranked India had swept the teams aside on domestic conditions but the bounce friendly pitches of South Africa, which have always been troublesome for India, will pose a new challenge.

Happy New year to all family's pic.twitter.com/zMQUz6tXU3 — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) December 31, 2017

Saina Nehwal, India’s second highest ranked women’s shuttler, wished everyone a new year alongside her mother.

Wish you all to have the sweetest , marvellous , wonderful, successful and a great year ahead …. 👍👍Happy newyear to all 🙏🙏#HappyNewYears #2018 pic.twitter.com/R9gUOVvXYt — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) December 31, 2017

Wish u all a very happy new year ..hope the new year brings you all happiness and luck .. God bless all pic.twitter.com/UmYuqfb4vd — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 31, 2017

Here is wishing everyone🤗all the happiness😀,success 🏆and health🏋‍♀in 2018. So go out and play🏀- make sports a part of your life 😀👍 #KheloIndia #HappyNewYear2018 — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) January 1, 2018

Happy new year from Perth everyone, 2017 was unreal. 2018 here we come.

🎇🎆 pic.twitter.com/nFtTfNlpjQ — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) December 31, 2017

Its last day of 2017, 🎊I want to thanks everyone who stood by me in my good n bad times. Your care n support gave me strength. Thank you soo much to show this much confidence on me. I feel lucky n blessed. I wish everyone HAPPY NEW YEAR. Be healthy stay fit💪🏼 — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) December 31, 2017

Accept new challenges, explore new horizons & go for new adventures as the New Year dawns. I wish you & your family a happy New Year 2018. #HappyNewYear2018 — Abhinav Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) December 31, 2017

A very happy and a prosperous new year to all of you.may you experience and spread Lots of love ,happiness and joy. #bringon2018 — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) January 1, 2018

Nuevo año de sueños y esperanza 😊🎉 Os deseo lo mejor en este 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣8️⃣

New year of dreams and hope 😊🎉 I wish you the best in 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣8️⃣ #FelizAñoNuevo #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/8n1wX6yGpz — Carolina Marin (@CarolinaMarin) December 31, 2017

Have a great 2018 everyone! pic.twitter.com/UXIOK1QsU9 — Greg Blewett (@blewy214) January 1, 2018

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne rang in the new year in Melbourne with a scenic picture of the fireworks. In the caption he wrote, “Happy new year from amazing Melbourne !!! I’m so grateful for my 3 wonderful children, amazing family & awesome friends ! #blessed ❤️”.

David Warner welcomed 2018 with his wife by his side and Australia’s opening batsman then showing off the fireworks on TV. Both chimed in with “happy new year” wishes in the video on Instagram.

Wishing one n all a VERY HAPPY NEW YEAR. May it be filled with positivity and value addition goals. Health n happiness is wished today and always. #Happy2018 — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) January 1, 2018

Happy new year ! #2018 pic.twitter.com/BAz39VgDtx — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) January 1, 2018

1st tweet of 2018. Can't be any more peRFect! Happy New Year everyone! 😘 pic.twitter.com/Zt9jo65agF — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) January 1, 2018

