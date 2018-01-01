Happy New Year 2018: Here’s how Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Roger Federer, PR Sreejesh, Saina Nehwal and more entered 2018

Sports stars across the world entered the new year, with some yet to do so at the time of writing, but for the ones who did, they extended their wishes to everyone through their respective social media. Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami who are in South Africa for the 56-day tour of the country – celebrated before the series begins on January 5. Rohit, his wife Ritika Sajdeh, Ajinkya Rahane, his wife Radhika Dhopavkar and Parthiv Patel entered the new year by dining out in Cape Town with gorgeous lighting in the restaurant. In the caption, Rohit wrote, “Happy new year folks, here’s wishing you an incredible 2018 #HappyNewYear #BringOn2018.”
Elsewhere, India’s fast bowler Shami, shared a video of the fireworks overlooking the city. The 12-second clip captures the fireworks beautifully with the lighting of the surroundings adding to the charm. India begin their three Tests, six ODIs and three T20s series on Friday in what is expected to be a tough tour. The top-ranked India had swept the teams aside on domestic conditions but the bounce friendly pitches of South Africa, which have always been troublesome for India, will pose a new challenge.
Saina Nehwal, India’s second highest ranked women’s shuttler, wished everyone a new year alongside her mother.
Former Australia spinner Shane Warne rang in the new year in Melbourne with a scenic picture of the fireworks. In the caption he wrote, “Happy new year from amazing Melbourne !!! I’m so grateful for my 3 wonderful children, amazing family & awesome friends ! #blessed ❤️”.
David Warner welcomed 2018 with his wife by his side and Australia’s opening batsman then showing off the fireworks on TV. Both chimed in with “happy new year” wishes in the video on Instagram.
