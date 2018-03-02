Happy Holi 2018: Sportstars wish their fans a colourful festival filled ‘with love and harmony’

Sportstars wished their fans a Happy Holi. (Source: GeekNoob) Sportstars wished their fans a Happy Holi. (Source: GeekNoob)

Holi is One of the most widely celebrated festivals in the country. This year, the festival of colours was celebrated on Friday, March 2. Throughout the country, the atmosphere was full of vibrant hues as people celebrated with gusto. Members of the Indian sports fraternity took to social media to wish all users a Happy Holi. From cricketer Rohit Sharma to wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and Dipa Karmakar all sent their heartwarming wishes and messages on this festive occasion.

For the Indian sports fraternity this year’s Holi is a special one as they have enjoyed a successfull season. Particularly the Indian crciket team will celebrate the festival with gusto after dominating oppositions across the world. Check out some of the wishes below –

Let Holi be a happy occasion for all including our animal friends. #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/tZUB8ovJiD — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) 2 March 2018

#TeamIndia wishes its fans a very happy and colourful Holi #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/V63ujOlGMV — BCCI (@BCCI) 2 March 2018

May your life be as colourful as the colours of Holi. May you reach new heights in life. Wishing you a very happy Holi ! #Holi2018 pic.twitter.com/7SQx2ZExjd — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 2 March 2018

Rangon se mat darna, Rang badalne waaon se darna. Don’t be afraid of colours, beware of people changing colours. Wish you a Holi filled with love and harmony #Holi2018 pic.twitter.com/jgiJleHrFI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 2 March 2018

Happy Holi to you.. may the rainbow 🌈 of colours lighten the life!! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) 2 March 2018

आपको और आपके परिवार को HOLI कि हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ 💐😊 pic.twitter.com/LSh6hUxYGB — Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) 2 March 2018

Meanwhile, the festival of Holi is celebrated every year on the full moon day as per the Lunar Calendar.

