Happy Holi 2018: Sportstars wish their fans a colourful festival filled ‘with love and harmony’

From cricketer Rohit Sharma to wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and Dipa Karmakar all sent their heartwarming wishes and messages on the festive occasion.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: March 2, 2018 1:09 pm
Sportstars wished their fans a Happy Holi. (Source: GeekNoob)
Holi is One of the most widely celebrated festivals in the country. This year, the festival of colours was celebrated on Friday, March 2. Throughout the country, the atmosphere was full of vibrant hues as people celebrated with gusto. Members of the Indian sports fraternity took to social media to wish all users a Happy Holi. From cricketer Rohit Sharma to wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and Dipa Karmakar all sent their heartwarming wishes and messages on this festive occasion.

For the Indian sports fraternity this year’s Holi is a special one as they have enjoyed a successfull season. Particularly the Indian crciket team will celebrate the festival with gusto after dominating oppositions across the world. Check out some of the wishes below –

Meanwhile, the festival of Holi is celebrated every year on the full moon day as per the Lunar Calendar.

    I think the animals LOOK so beautiful too in colours and, they not being HURT???
