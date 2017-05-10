Gurpreet, Harpreet Singh proceed to bronze medal round at Asian Wrestling Championship

Ravinder, Hardeep and Naveen — failed to proceed to the next round of the Asian Championship. (Source: Reuters) Ravinder, Hardeep and Naveen — failed to proceed to the next round of the Asian Championship. (Source: Reuters)

India’s two heavyweights, Gurpreet Singh and Harpreet Singh cemented their place for the bronze medal play-off round in their respective Greco-Roman weight categories at the Asian Wrestling Championship held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Gurpreet in his 75kg category had to win a repechage round to get through, Harpreet’s opponent, who registered a quarterfinal win against him entered the gold medal round and Harpreet made the cut for the 80kg division bronze medal round.

Harpreet started off in a brilliant fashion defeating Yuya Maeta of Japan 2-1 in the qualification round, but he couldn’t register a win against June- Hyoung Kim of Korea, losing 0-8 in the quarterfinals.

Hyoung Kim has made it to the gold medal round with Harpreet getting a chance to finish on the podium as he face Junjie Na of China later on Wednesday. Gurpreet, on the other hand, managed to pull off a win over Burgo Beishaliev of Kyrgyzstan and entered the bronze medal round in his repechage bout.

Before that Gurpreet lost to Maxat Yerezhepov 6-8 in the quarterfinal but luckily he was able to get another chance as the grappler from Kazakhstan reached the gold medal round. Gurpreet utilised this opportunity to the fullest as he defeated Dilshodjon Turdiev of Uzbekistan 6-4. Now Gurpreet will face Bin Yang of China for the bronze medal play-off match.

However, the other Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers — Ravinder (66kg), Hardeep (98kg) and Naveen (130kg) — failed to proceed to the next round who were in competition until Wednesday.

It was unfortunate for Hardeep as he couldn’t capitalise on his repechage bout losing to Yerulan Iskakov of Kazakhstan 0-9. Before his repechage bout he lost in the quarterfinals to Iran’s Seyed Mostafa Seyedghanbar Salehizadeh 0-5.

Ravinder was defeated by Ali Reizollah Arsalan of Iran in the quarterfinal round 3-5, while Muminjon Abdullaev of Uzbekistan registered a close win over Naveen 2-1 in the qualification round.

