Gurmehar Kaur controversy: Please don’t call our players illiterate, Sports Minister Vijay Goel hits back at Javed Akhtar

Sports Minister Vijay Goel said that the country is proud of the sportsmen that Javed Akhtar took a potshot on. (Source: File) Sports Minister Vijay Goel said that the country is proud of the sportsmen that Javed Akhtar took a potshot on. (Source: File)

Sports Minister Vijay Goel sprung to the defence of sportsmen after they were targetted by Javed Akhtar in his tweet amid the Gurmehar Kaur controversy. “If a hardly literate player or a wrestler troll a pacifist daughter of a martyr its understandable but whats wrong with some educated folks,” Akhtar had tweeted after wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt and the Phogat sisters had spoken against Gurmehar’s video clip.

“PLEASE DON’T CALL OUR PLAYERS ILLITERATE. You’re a champion in your field & they are champions in their own field. India is proud of them!(sic.),” Goel tweeted.

PLEASE DON’T CALL OUR PLAYERS ILLITERATE. You’re a champion in your field & they are champions in their own field. India is proud of them! http://t.co/L3sq7sQp5X — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) 1 March 2017

Javed Akhtar has earned a lot of flak for his tweet with Mahavir Phogat also criticising the veteran Bollywood lyricist on Wednesday. Geeta, Babita and Ritu Phogat have also made tweets hitting back at Javed Akhtar. Also joining the decorated wrestlers was 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt.

Virender Sehwag too was on the receiving end of Akhtar’s tweet but the former India opener chose not to give him a personal reply, and clarified his stance in a series of tweets.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd