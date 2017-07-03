Governor of Andhra Pradesh ESL Narasimhan inaugurates Multi-Class Sailing Championship

Speaking on the occasion, the governor ESL Narasimhan appreciated the efforts of the Laser Class Association of India. (Source: File) Speaking on the occasion, the governor ESL Narasimhan appreciated the efforts of the Laser Class Association of India. (Source: File)

Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ESL Narasimhan today inaugurated a sailing championship, where more than 200 participants, including women, are competing for laurels.

The Multi-Class Sailing Championship is being held at the picturesque Hussain Sagar lake here. The event is being jointly organised by the EME Sailing Association (EMESA) and the Secunderabad Sailing Club under the aegis of Laser Class Association of India with the support of the Sports Authority of Telangana State.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor appreciated the efforts of the Laser Class Association of India (LCAI), the

Sports Authority of Telangana State and the host clubs in making the event a grand success over the years, according to an official release.

Lt. Gen K K Aggarwal, Commodore EME Sailing Association, in his opening address, said the competition has received tremendous response this year.

“The response this year has been tremendous with the number of entries breaking the record set by this event only

last year.

“A total of 201 entries from different associated clubs were received for the championship, of which 17 are in the women’s category. Seven participants are from Telangana,” the release quoted him as saying.

The event would conclude on July 8.

