Government servants can hold posts in sports bodies, clarifies Sports Ministry

Vijay Goel completed a year in office as Sports Minister. (Source: Express photo) Vijay Goel completed a year in office as Sports Minister. (Source: Express photo)

The Sports Ministry clarified that the Sports Code allows government servants to hold posts in sports bodies. Sports Minister Vijay Goel, in a statement, also clarified that these posts cannot be held for more than one term. This came after media reports emerged Sports Ministry’s nine – member committee, constituted to re-draft the National Sports Development Code of India (NSDCI) has proposed that Ministers and government servants can’t be elected to the NSFs.

“Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Vijay Goel clarified in a statement issued to the media that the present Sports Code allows Government officers to hold posts in any sports body only for one term,” the ministry said in a statement, “There is no such provision to debar Ministers in the existing Code. The age limit of 70 years for President, Secretary and Treasurer of NSF and tenure limit of 12 years is also there in the existing Code.”

Goel also informed that the nine – member committee had given its report to the Government which, in turn, has submitted it to Delhi High Court. “So far, the Government has not made consultation with the stakeholders and no decision on the recommendation has been taken yet,” the Ministry said.

There were also reports that the BCCI was mulling to embrace the revised version of the Sports Code.

However, the Sports Ministry said it “has no role in the matter as it has not received any directions from the Supreme Court or any other Court with regard to BCCI.”

