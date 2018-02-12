Google Doodle celebrates Winter Olympics with its own ‘Snow Games’

Google is celebrating the Winter Olympics with its own Snow Games. (Source: Google) Google is celebrating the Winter Olympics with its own Snow Games. (Source: Google)

Google has a long history of celebrating important moments in time. Be it historic events or celebrating the births of key figures across the globe. The choices are not down to just world political figures as it transcends across important social causes, sporting events, national days, holidays and celebrations. In the world of sport, Google has previously done multiple doodles around Football World Cups, Summer Olympics and more marquee occasions. Presently, that distinction and important virtual real estate is occupied by the Winter Olympics underway at in PyeongChang, South Korea.

In keeping with the theme of winter sports and activities, Google has been using animated characters and illustrations for its own version of “Snow Games”. The Snow Games, like the Winter Olympics, will go on from February 9 till February 25 in 17 days of enthralling activity. The 23rd Winter Olympics sees representation from 92 teams (91 nations and Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR)) and the Snow Games are no different with many in the animal kingdom staking claim for medals.

Day 1 of Google Doodle Snow Games

On the first day of the Google Doodle celebrating the Winter Olympics, the video shows animals – from the likes of little birds to snakes, polar bears, tigers and numerous species in the Animal Kingdom — excited about the Snow Games. The participants include runner-up Snake, webbed-feet Penguin and Dog on rough slopes.

Day 2 of Google Doodle Snow Games

On the second day of the Google Doodle, a turtle is involved in the Snow Games. As the turtle rolls forward, it comes to a stop around concentric circles thus signifying the game of Curling.

Day 3 of Google Doodle Snow Games

Action in the Snow Games intensifies with the involvement of a Polar Bear who goes down the snow-capped hills at staggeringly high speeds to take the gold medal. The doodle shows the Polar Bear participate in downhill skiing and manoeuver itself with finesse to set a time of 17 seconds.

Day 4 of Google Doodle Snow Games

Carrying gorgeous little illustrations of animals, the snowboarding race shows the likes of a monkey, penguin, an elephant, among others from the Animal Kingdom taking part. As the entire pack races towards the finishing line, the joy amid the animals is quite evident.

