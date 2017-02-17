NBA star Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant is coming to India this summer

Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant celebrates a score against the Sacramento Kings during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant celebrates a score against the Sacramento Kings during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Golden State Warriors iconic basketball talent Kevin Durant has announced that he will be visiting NBA Academy in India in summer. Durant, who is currently in New Orleans for the 2017 All-Star Weekend, made the announcement official after a phone call with the Indian media. He also posted a tweet saying he is excited to meet the talent in the country. “Happy to announced I’ll be visiting the first NBA Academy in India this summer. Huge thanks to NBA India. Excited to meet the young players,” Durant, 28, said in a tweet.

Happy to announce I’ll be visiting the first NBA Academy in India this summer. Huge thanks to @NBAIndia. Excited to meet the young players. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5)

Durant, who is one of the biggest global ambassadors for the NBA, will be coming to India during the 2017 off-season. The visit is yet another step by the NBA to boost the popularity of the sport in the country. The sporting body decided to set up an academy last year in the nation’s capital to scout for fresh talent. The academy is expected to open by April 2017 and is fully funded by the NBA. 24 young Indian players have been selected by the academy for training purposes, after a three-month nationwide program that conducted tryouts in six regions including Mumbai, Delhi, Ludhiana, Kochi, Chennai and Kolkata.

