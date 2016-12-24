Golden State Warriors find their way past Detroit Pistons

McGee and Durant scored nine points apiece in the third quarter as the Warriors led by as many eight points. REUTERS McGee and Durant scored nine points apiece in the third quarter as the Warriors led by as many eight points. REUTERS

Kevin Durant fired in 32 points and the Golden State Warriors overcame a season-high 22 turnovers to down the Detroit Pistons 119-113 on Friday.

Stephen Curry had 25 points and eight assists for the Warriors (27-4), who won their seventh straight heading into their Christmas Day showdown with Eastern Conference leader Cleveland.

Klay Thompson added 17 points and JaVale McGee chipped in 15.

Warriors forward Draymond Green, who flew back to the Bay Area on Thursday for the birth of his son, contributed five points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy made a lineup change, inserting Joe Leuer at power forward in place of Tobias Harris, who had 26 points and seven rebounds.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope contributed 25 points and Reggie Jackson added 17 points and six asssists for Detroit (14-18), who lost their fifth straight.

McGee and Durant scored nine points apiece in the third quarter as the Warriors led by as many eight points.

Harris kept the Pistons close with 10 points in the quarter but Golden State carried an 88-84 advantage into the fourth.

It did not last, as the Pistons opened the quarter with an 11-2 run, though Golden State soon regained the lead and two Ian Clark layups made it 102-99. Detroit scored the next five points but Curry answered with five of his own.

The game remained tight but Green’s first basket, a dunk off a Thompson feed, put the Warriors on top 112-110 with 1:31 left.

Thompson and Caldwell-Pope traded baskets before Thompson hit a clinching three-pointer with 22.1 seconds left.

Turnovers caused the Warriors to trail 59-57 at the half. They committed 12 — six in each of the first two quarters — leading to 17 Pistons points.

The 12 giveaways tied their season high for any half.

Durant was the most reliable source of offense for Golden State with 16 points, and Caldwell-Pope led Detroit with 13 points.