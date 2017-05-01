Girl, 12, forced to quit chess tournament over ‘seductive dress’

A 12-year-old girl came into a chess tournament on the back of a regional title in Kuala Lumpur looking to extend her strong run. But her hopes of competing were stopped in the second round after the officials found her knee-length dress to be “seductive” and a “temptation”, her Malaysian coach Kaushal Khandar wrote on his Facebook account.

Khandar alleged that the girl had been left “extremely embarrassed” and “disturbed” by the actions of the judges at the National Scholastic Chess Championship 2017, as per a report on Star Online. He claimed that the tournament director had made a remark on her knee length dress to the chief arbiter who stopped her competition in the middle of second round and notified the girl and her mother of a violation of the dress code of the tournament.

The director told the girl and her mother to buy trousers but by then it was already 10 PM and the competition the next day began at 9 AM. This forced the girl to withdraw from the tournament.

The tournament director said an investigation is underway. However, he declined to comment further, the report said. “My daughter was shocked after her game was interrupted by the chief arbiter,” Chin Wai Lings, girl’s mother, said.

Chin admitted that there are dress code rules for FIDE (World Chess Federation) events requiring participants to have a “dignified appearance”, but no illustrative dress code guidelines were given out to participants before the tournament.

