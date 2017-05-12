Giovanni Malago wins new four-year term as head of Italy’s Olympic panel

Giovanni Malago beat opponent Sergio Grifoni 67-2 in votes from the national council. (Source: Reuters) Giovanni Malago beat opponent Sergio Grifoni 67-2 in votes from the national council. (Source: Reuters)

Giovanni Malago was re-elected president of the Italian Olympic committee on Thursday, easily winning a second four-year term. Malago beat opponent Sergio Grifoni 67-2 in votes from the national council.

“I am proud of the result and of the confidence which the members of the committee continue to place in me, ready to achieve new goals in the interest of the growth of Italian sport,” the 58-year-old Malago said.

“I shall undertake to improve and consolidate our top-level achievements and further increase the number of youngsters who practice sports in our country. Courage and new ideas are needed to cement a four-year period in which we can meet the standards set by the prestige and history of CONI.”

Franco Chimenti and Francesco Ricci Bitti were appointed vice presidents, with Roberto Fabbricini confirmed as secretary general.

Malago has been in office since Feb. 19, 2013, and was instrumental in 2015 as Italy secured its first ever Ryder Cup event, with Rome chosen to host the team golf competition in 2022.

He led Rome’s bid for the 2024 Olympics until it was withdrawn last September after the new mayor rejected the project over costs.

