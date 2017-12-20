Giannis Antetokounmpo helps Bucks top Cavaliers 119-116

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates with Khris Middleton (22) after making a basket and being fouled during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in Milwaukee (AP Photo) Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates with Khris Middleton (22) after making a basket and being fouled during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in Milwaukee (AP Photo)

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points, Eric Bledsoe had 26 and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-116 on Tuesday night. Milwaukee ended a five-game losing streak to Cleveland. Khris Middleton had 18 points and 10 assists, and Malcolm Brogdon scored 16 points.

LeBron James scored 39 points for Cleveland, which lost for just the second time in its last 20 games. James had seven assists but grabbed just one rebound in the waning seconds. Kevin Love finished with 21 points.

Cleveland trailed 103-83 before putting together an impressive comeback. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Dwyane Wade put the Cavaliers up 107-105, capping a 24-3 run and giving the visitors their first lead since the second quarter.

A 3-pointer by Brogdon put the Bucks back in front with 3:38 remaining. A traditional three-point play by James put the Cavaliers ahead 113-112 with about two minutes left.

Tony Snell responded with a 3-pointer for Milwaukee with 58.9 seconds remaining. After a Cleveland miss, Antetokounmpo grabbed a loose ball, hit a short shot and was fouled. His free throw gave the Bucks a 117-113 lead with 5.9 seconds to go.

Wade finished with 14 points for Cleveland, and Jeff Green had 13.

WIZARDS 116, PELICANS 106

Bradley Beal scored 26 points, Mike Scott had a season-high 24 and Washington won for the third time in four games.

John Wall collected 18 points and 10 assists for the Wizards, who were coming off a 106-99 loss to Cleveland on Monday. Marcin Gortat had 10 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots.

New Orleans got another big game from Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins, but the Pelicans dropped their second straight. Davis scored 37 points, and Cousins finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds.

After New Orleans tied it at 61 early in the third quarter, the Wizards went on a 24-5 run to open an 85-66 lead.

KINGS 101, 76ERS 95

Zach Randolph scored 27 points and Buddy Hield added 24, leading Sacramento to the road win.

Frank Mason III had 16 points for the Kings, who came back from a 16-point second-half deficit.

Ben Simmons had 13 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for slumping Philadelphia, which lost for the seventh time in eight games while playing without center Joel Embiid for the second straight night due to a back injury. Robert Covington led the 76ers with 17 points.

