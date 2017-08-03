Getting selected for Arjuna Award one of the biggest moments in my career, says Mariyappan Thangavelu

Paralympics participants Mariyappan Thangavelu (L) and Varun Singh Bhati with the Indian flag after winning gold and bronze medals respectively in the men’s high jump event. (Source: PTI) Paralympics participants Mariyappan Thangavelu (L) and Varun Singh Bhati with the Indian flag after winning gold and bronze medals respectively in the men’s high jump event. (Source: PTI)

Paralympian Mariyappan Thangavelu from Tamil Nadu said that getting selected for Arjuna Award is one of the biggest moments in his career. He was selected on Thursday along with 16 others for the prestigious award while former hockey captain Sardar Singh and Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia have been recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awards.

Mariyappan said in an exclusive interview to PTI, “Apart from winning the gold at Rio, getting selected for the Arjuna award, is one of the biggest moments in my career. I hope my achievements will be an example for other para-athletes too.”

“I have been training hard in recent times and this (award) will motivate me to aim for glory in international meets.”

Table tennis player Anthony Amalraj, who was a national champion in 2012, said, “I am happy and relieved to be recommended for Arjuna Award. It is one of the biggest (award) in my life. I was expecting be get it in the last three-four years. Now, I can play freely.”

“I think I am playing well now. The next three-four years should be my best and the aim is to do well in world

events. My immediate priority is to break into the top-100. We have three Indians in the top 100 presently and it would be good if I can join them.”

The silver medallist at 2014 Commonwealth Games in doubles with Sharath Kamal added, “I am looking forward to upcoming tournaments like Czech Open and Bulgarian Open. Training abroad in recent years has helped sharpen my game.”

