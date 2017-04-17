Get Down and Dirty: Matitli Kushti wins National award

Wrestlers at Chinchenchi Talim which is the oldest talim in the country that is set up 200 years ago. (Source: Express photo by Arul Horizon) Wrestlers at Chinchenchi Talim which is the oldest talim in the country that is set up 200 years ago. (Source: Express photo by Arul Horizon)

The Chinchechi talim makes for an inconspicuous presence at the bustling Shukrawar Peth in Pune. Except for the grunting noises from the 40-odd wrestlers practising inside the dimly-lit room, nothing much gives away the unassuming three-storey structure. Built in 1773 during the Peshwa rule, this modest talim is one of the oldest in Pune that specialises in matitli kushti (mud wrestling). It recently became the subject of a short film by Prantik Deshmukh, titled Matitli Kushti, which won the National Award in the Best Exploration/Adventure film category.

Even as the film shines at the awards podium, the talim lies in grime and dust. Bhagwan Tambekar, the octogenarian ustaad pehelwan, rues, “There used to be150-plus students. Today, there are barely 50. This sport takes discipline and that’s why, the younger ones are reluctant.”

The talim is a residential training facility, and the shagirds (pupils) have to give up several pleasures. Tanaji alias Munna Zinjurke, 20, who has been at the talim since he was 11, elucidates a rigorous regime: “We get up at 4 am. At 5am, we go for a 15-km run. Once back, we lift weights or climb ropes. We change into our langot (loincloth) and start stretching, do freehand exercises and sparring sessions. This lasts till 10 am and in the evening, we do it all over again from 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm.”

Food forms an integral part of their training. “One must drink at least three litres of milk, chapati with pure ghee, almonds, bananas, fruits and rabdi at least twice a day besides mutton, eggs and bhaji, etc. Outside food is prohibited,” says Ganesh Shedge, former wrestler and coach. Even sleeping hours cannot be negotiated with. The biggest challenge, though, is the vow of brahmacharya. However, some like Sandeep Tikone, who appears on wrestling shows on television, occassionally comes to the talim even after marriage. But on one condition. “I take a bath before entering. It is sacred and must not be tainted,” he says.

About two and a half years ago, the talim broke one tradition — they brought in mats for practice, because all national and international events require mat wrestling. But given a choice, the boys would still get down and dirty. “Mat wrestling is about technique, mud takes more stamina. The soil is like our mother and we honour her,” says Tambekar.

Caption: Ready to rumble: The wrestlers slug it out at the Chinchechi talim in Pune. The numbers have dwindled, and the younger generation are steering clear of the sport that demands intense discipline.

