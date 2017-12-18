Gender sensitive ISSF brings in new rules

With an aim to bring gender equality in shooting, the ISSF Administrative Council has decided to increase the numbers of shots in all women’s events, starting next month.

The just-approved rules changes, which will govern all ISSF Championships for 2018 and through the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will come into effect from January 1 next year.

“One significant rule change adopted by the Council is an increase in the numbers of shots in women’s shooting events so they will now be the same as the men’s events,” ISSF said in a release.

“This decision reflects the ISSF’s commitment to the IOC Agenda 2020 goal of gender equality in sports.”

According to the rule changes, women’s 10m Air Rifle and Air Pistol events will increase from 40 shots to 60 shots, women’s 50m and 300m Rifle 3 Positions events will increase from 3×20 shots to 3×40 shots (60 to 120 shots).

“Women’s Trap and Skeet events will increase from 75 targets to 125 targets, women’s Running Target event will increase from 40 shots to 60 shots,” the release said.

All women’s junior events will also have the same increases.

These changes will be in effect at all 2018 ISSF Championships including World Cups, Junior World Cups, Continental Championships and the World Championship in Changwon, Korea.

ISSF also added a new section 6.18 to the general technical rules in 10m Air Rifle and 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team events.

“National federations will be allowed to enter a maximum of two Mixed Teams, each with one male athlete and one female athlete. In the Qualification, each team member will shoot 40 shots in a 50-minute time limit,” the release said.

“The top five teams will advance to the Final. The Final begins with each team member shooting three 5-shot series. The Final continues with each team member shooting single shots. During both the 5-shot series and single shots, team members must alternately fire shots. Eliminations take place after both team members have fired 17, 19 and 21 shots. The remaining two teams continue until each team member has fired 24 shots and the gold and silver medal winners are determined.”

