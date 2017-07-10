Geeta Phogat sets eyes on winning gold at Commonwealth Games and Asian Games

Geeta Phogat said that she did not want any distractions in the run up to Commonwealth and Asian Games. (Source: File) Geeta Phogat said that she did not want any distractions in the run up to Commonwealth and Asian Games. (Source: File)

Star India wrestler Geeta Phogat today said her target was to win gold medals at next year’s Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

“As for now, my immediate aim is to win gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games next year and I am completely focussed on that,” she told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

The 28-year-old Geeta, whose life inspired Bollywood star Aamir Khan to make a movie ‘Dangal’ that went on to become one of the greatest blockbusters of all time, said that she did not want any distractions in the run up to Commonwealth and Asian Games.

“I want to focus on my training and leave no room for distraction. So, reality-tv shows are a no-no,” she said.

The first Indian female wrestler to have qualified for Olympics, Geeta was present at the event, along with her

husband and fellow wrestler Pawan Kumar.

The event was organised by Taxpayers Association of Bharat (TAXAB), a platform for citizen-driven movement for

population stabilisation, which today said it will appeal to the Centre to bring about a “two-child norm in the country”.

London Olympics bronze medal winning wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, who also attended the programme, acknowledged that over population was the biggest problem bedevilling the country and people must join hands to address the issue.

“We must come together in this campaign and impress upon the government to come with a law on population control. Only with controlled population, the youth of the coming generation will be strong and prosperous,” Dutt said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App