Geeta Phogat revels in hard work to buy a Range Rover

Wrestler Geeta Phogat posted a picture of her brand new car on her Instagram account while expressing sheer delight in buying the luxury vehicle all from her own money. She also mentioned about the car, Range Rover, in her caption, “Hard work always pays off 🙏😊love with our new Car 🚘❤️😍 #rangeroverevoque #landrover @landrover_in.”

Geeta has achieved numerous glories in her wrestling career till date. She clinched her first ever gold medal in women’s wrestling in the 55kg freestyle category at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

She won a gold medal in the 2009 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship. And after her success at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, two years later she also qualified for the 2012 London Olympics but lost her opening match to Canada’s Tonya Verbeek (1-3).

Her achievements didn’t stop here, she participated in the Wrestling FILA Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament in 2012 where she won another gold medal.

Early in her career, she also won three medals in the Asian Cadet Championships in the year 2003, 2004 and 2005 respectively. For her impressive performance in wrestling, the talented wrestler was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2012.

A few months back, biopic ‘Dangal’ was also made on Geeta and Babita Phogat’s (her sister) successful wrestling career, who were coached by their father Mahavir Singh.

