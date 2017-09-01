Gaurav Bidhuri falls short against USA’s Duke Ragan in Boxing World Championships semi-final

Gaurav Bhiduri (in red) lost in the semi-final of Boxing World Championships in Hamburg. (Source: AP) Gaurav Bhiduri (in red) lost in the semi-final of Boxing World Championships in Hamburg. (Source: AP)

At almost the same height of 170 cm, Gaurav Bidhuri and USA’s Duke Ragan have their similarities in stance and body position. Both boxers started training under their fathers in the basement of their homes at a young age. While Bidhuri would spend hours under his father Dharmendra at their Delhi home, a young Ragan started training under his father Derek in Cincinnati.

Thursday’s bantamweight (56 kg) semifinal at the World Championships was all about Bidhuri attacking but failing to land clean punches with Ragan taking advantage of straight punches and not giving the Indian any opportunity to land a combination. The American denied India its first ever final spot in the Worlds with a 5-0 win in Hamburg.

Coming into the semifinal, Bidhuri had a record of 163 wins against 20 losses compared to Ragan’s 149 wins and 19 defeats.

“It is a tough loss. I think the American was very sleek in the last round and was not attacking much. He avoided playing into Gaurav’s hands, and this resulted in Gaurav not being able to land a combination of punches. Gaurav did not get desperate in the first round as Ragan was waiting for him. The strong right punches did help Gaurav but Ragan landed some clear punches and did not give Gaurav a chance to find his rhythm,” said coach Santiago Nieva.

Ragan had won gold in the Chemistry Cup in Germany in March this year, defeating Russian boxer Vasili Vetkin in the final. The Amrican is based at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. The town has produced professional champions including Ezzard Charles, Freddie Miller and Aaron Pryor and 2000 Sydney Olympics silver medallist in light welterweight category Ricardo Williams Jr. Ragan had also sparred with WBA IBO bantamweight champion Rau’Shee Warren.

Gaurav, who often trains with Shiva Thapa at the national camp, had also showed his form with wins over two-time European champion Ukraine’s Mykola Butsenko in the pre-quarters and Bilel Mhamdi of Tunisia in the quarters. With India having won only three World Championship medals before this edition – Vijender Singh (2009), Vikas Krishan (2011) and Shiva Thapa (2015) – coach Nieva believes it will be the start of a new era in Indian boxing.

“It is a big thing for Gaurav who was competing in his first world championships. When he failed to qualify in May, we wanted him to accompany us to France and Czech Republic and that experience helped him. Winning a medal is good for us. We met the target. Gaurav has raised his level and we will see a different Gaurav ahead of the CWG and Asian Games,” concluded Nieva.

