Gaurav Bidhuri enters final of Russian boxing tournament

Gaurav Bidhuri won the bronze medal at World Championships in Hamburg. (Source: PTI) Gaurav Bidhuri won the bronze medal at World Championships in Hamburg. (Source: PTI)

World Championship bronze-medallist Gaurav Bidhuri (56kg) continued a fine comeback from injury as he advanced to the semifinal of the Umakhanov Memorial boxing tournament in Kaspiysk, Russia.

Bidhuri defeated Russia’s Magomed Shakhbanov to enter the final. Bidhuri had been out of action ever since his bronze medal at the Hamburg World Championship in September last year owing to a nagging back injury.

However, the other Indian male boxer, Rohit Tokas (64kg), lost his quarterfinal bout to local favourite Ramazan Daudi to bow out of medal contention.

Among the women, Saweety (75kg) was the lone Indian to make the final after she defeated Russian Kyubov Yusupova.

However, world youth champion Shahsi Chopra (57kg), former Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Pinki Jangra (51kg) and Pavitra (60kg) lost their respective bouts to settle for bronze medals.

